Alexandria Man Reinvents S’mores with New “Marshmallow Mitt” Tool

Hailed as "the safest way for your kids to roast marshmallows while sharing memories around the campfire with you," this new marshmallow roasting tool might be exactly what you need this summer.

Outdoor Fun For All, LLC resulted from an idea that there has to be a safer and better way to roast a marshmallow. Jeff Roste of Alexandria has created the Marshmallow Mitt, a new way to make s'mores all summer long. As a dad, he valued the time his family spent together around a campfire, but his kids told him he needed to created a better way to roast marshmallows. He sketched the idea on a napkin, and several years later the product was finally born:

Made of food safe silicone with no sharp points like conventional roasting sticks, the Marshmallow Mitt provides a safe experience for your children while eliminating the drooping and dropping of your marshmallow into the fire with its patented five finger mitt design. The telescoping rod extends to 40” providing a safe roasting distance from the campfire.

This handy tool takes all the dangerous work out of making the summer treat. There are no sharp edges to accidentally stab your hand, it comes with a device to safely remove the toasted marshmallow without burning your finger tips clean off, and it's easy clean up.

Roste's invention also has a sister product, the Hot Dog Mitt, that safely and easily helps kids get involved in roasting hot dogs over the campfire.

If you have kids, grandkids, or just want an easier way to make your favorite summer campfire snacks, a Marshmallow Mitt and Hot Dog Mitt might just be the what you're needing in your life. Check out both products online here.

