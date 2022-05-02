Alexa Can Help You Win Dream Getaway #61

If you've got an Echo device, Alexa can help you win your very own Dream Getaway. Here's how to get her to help on Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Plus, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Alexa, Play Ninety-Eight-Point-One, Minnesota's New Country

Listen for Dream Getaway entry codes on Alexa weekdays at 9:20, 1:20, and 4:20. If you download the 98.1 app and opt-in for contest alerts, we'll send you reminder notifications so you don't miss the codes when you get busy.

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Get our free mobile app

Having trouble? We're happy to help. Send our tech geek an email HERE.

What's a Dream Getaway? I'm glad you asked. It's a much-needed escape that you deserve -- where you decide where you want to go, when you want to go, and who you want to take with you. And we pay the bill! The travel experts at Bursch Travel will help you iron out all the details, then you pack & we pay.