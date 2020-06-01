Alex O’Leary of Rice Wins Dream Getaway #46

Alex O'Leary from Rice was announced as the winner of Dream Getaway #46. He wins $4,000 from Bursch Travel and Townsquare Media to go anywhere he wants to go when he feels like the time is right to do it. O'Leary told Townsquare Media he plans to go to either Hawaii or Europe.

If you'd like to win Dream Getaway #47 listen for code words in the 7 a.m., 10 a.m., and 1 p.m. hours weekdays and download the 1390 Granite City Sports app for an app only code word we give you at 3 p.m. weekdays. The Dream Getaway #47 winner will be announced June 19.