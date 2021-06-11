Albany Golf Club Unveils Toptracer Driving Range Technology

ALBANY -- The Albany Golf Club added some new technology this spring to help make the game more fun.

The club is only the second golf course in Minnesota to add Toptracer Range technology to its driving range. It's similar technology to what Top Golf uses to track shots.

Albany Golf Club General Manager Aaron Kleinschmidt says it's great for beginners who want to start the game, amateurs who want to work on their swings, and serious golfers who want to improve their shotmaking.

The cameras track the ball flight and offer feedback on things like distance, launch angle, ball speed, and carry. You can also play 11 different courses virtually, much like a golf simulator only you hit it out to the range rather than a screen.

Submitted photo

Kleinschmidt says it's also great for groups...

We're open to the public right now, seven days a week. We're open until 10:00 p.m. We have large lights that allow you to be hitting into the evening. There's a shelter so if it's raining, you can be hitting and staying dry. There are TVs and music all in each bay with couches and chairs and tables.

The Albany Golf Club started a fundraising campaign in 2019 and during the pandemic received donations from individuals and businesses in the community totaling more than $250,000.

Albany Golf club Driving Range before shelter added. - Submitted photo

Along with the driving range improvements, Kleinschmidt said they made some course improvements as well through donations.

Submitted photo