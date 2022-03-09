After Bitter Cold, Big Warm Up Early Next Week
UNDATED -- Well below normal temperatures this week will trend to near or above normal late this weekend and especially next week.
The normal high for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 35 degrees. The normal low is 17.
15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now
As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.