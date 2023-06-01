Affordable Prices At Pop-Up Grocery Store In Elk River Friday!

WHAT IS 'FARE FOR ALL?'

Fare For All, is an amazing food program for all people in Minnesota, to get incredible, high-quality foods at unbelievable prices. This program is not just for low-income families; it is for EVERYONE in our community, and the more of us that utilize the great service, the better it will be.

MINI MEAT PACK C $11

3-5 frozen meat items (no pork)

MEGA MEAT PACK W $25

6-8 frozen meat items:

Chicken

Turkey

Pork

Beef or

Fish

PRODUCE PACK $10

2-3 fresh fruits and 3-4 fresh veggies:

Russet Potatoes 5 pounds

Yellow Onions 2 pounds

Red Bell Pepper 1 count

Green Bell Pepper 1 count

Fuji Apples 4 count

Grapefruit 2 count

Pears 3 count

HOT BUYS

Get LOCAL 'La Perla' Flour Tortillas 1 pack of 10 for $2.25

Hormel Mesquite BBQ Pork Loin 1.3 pounds for $4.00

Watch the video below to understand how Fare For All works.

LOCATION OF EVENT

Central Lutheran Church

Friday, June 2nd, 2023: 1 - 3 pm

1103 School Street NW

Elk River MN 55330

HOW IT WORKS

It's a really simple process. You can typically buy as many packages of each available option as you want. You can pay with a credit card, EBT, and cash. They come to different cities on different days of the month, so if you can't make it to Elk River on Friday, May 5th, 2023, you will have other options available around the area. Click HERE to see the full schedule of when they will be coming to other cities near you.

SIGN UP FOR FARE FOR ALL - FREE!



If you would like to sign up to be on their mailing list, they will send you an email when they are coming to a location near you, so you never miss a Fare For All event.

