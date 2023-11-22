A Very Dry November So Far in St. Cloud, Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With no snow and very little rain we are on track to have one of the driest Novembers on record in St. Cloud.

The National Weather Service says we've had no snow at all so far this month. There has been only one other year when we recorded no snow in November, that was back in 1981.

We have had 12 Novembers with just a trace of snow.

For the season so far, St. Cloud has had 2.5 inches of snow (that came in October). The National Weather Service says we average 5.3 inches by now, so we are 2.8 inches below normal.

As for rainfall, we've had seven-hundredths of an inch so far, which is nearly an inch below normal.

Right now this is the sixth driest November on record in St. Cloud. The top 10 driest range from just a trace to fourteen hundredths.

The total precipitation for the fall months of September, October and November is at 6.53 inches, which is just slightly below normal.

As of right now, the forecast through the end of the month is calling for little to no precipitation expected.

Climate Prediction Center Climate Prediction Center loading...

And, the Climate Prediction Center is also indicating drier than normal conditions through the end of November.

