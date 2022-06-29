A Super Easy Way To Save A Buck In Minnesota

WHAT APPLIANCES ARE SUCKING ENERGY IN YOUR HOUSE?

I was shocked this month when I realized that my house payment went up by almost $300 this month, due to the current cost of living, and the insurance coverage on my home having to be increased due to the value of my home increasing. Seemingly overnight, my affordable payment just went out the window. To find ways to save money in other ways to put towards my monthly payment, I discovered that there are quite a few appliances that are sucking energy when my family isn't even awake. Take a look at some of the appliances you should be watching to keep your electric bill to a minimum, according to gobankingrates.com.

U.S. electricity prices are going to be increasing by 3.9% from now to August, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Photo by Kier In Sight on Unsplash

EATING ENERGY EVEN WHEN THEY'RE TURNED OFF

There's nothing worse than spending money on stuff that you're not even using; that's the case for many of us who have electricity-sucking devices. These devices are just some that will continue to suck energy from your home even when they are turned off, so an easy fix for saving energy on these items? Get power strips to plug them into and turn them off before you go to bed at night.

Computers

TV's

Surround Sound Systems

Cable boxes

Satellite TV boxes

Digital Clocks

Anything appliance you have that runs a digital clock

Video Gaming systems

Radios

Fishpond equipment

Fans

Photo by Sam Pak on Unsplash

USE A TIMER

If you use fans in your home while you sleep, plug into a power strip that's plugged into a timer, and see what happens to your electric bill at the end of the month.

OTHER WAYS TO SAVE

How often do you run your dishwasher? Your washer and dryer? How much water do you use when you take a shower? Consider instead of using the dishwasher every day, only running it when it's full. Consider only washing full loads and using an old-fashioned clothesline in the summer to dry your clothing rather than running your dryer. Xcel Energy had tips that included setting my thermostat to 78 for the summer; I'm sorry but I don't think I could survive in a house that's almost 80 degrees.

TELL LONG HOT SHOWERS AND BATHS GOODBYE FOR NOW

How about those long, hot showers and baths? Maybe make these a weekly treat, instead of a daily one. Have you considered just running the water to get wet, then shutting it off; lathering up, and then turning it back on? That's what I've been doing, and actually, I've been enjoying it. It makes for a much faster shower and I feel good about not wasting it.

WHAT IDEAS DO YOU HAVE?

Can you think of other ideas to help save electricity? Please share your thoughts with us by sending them to Kelly@minnesotasnewcountry.com.

