I'm a little late to the party on this but back in January North Dakota's own Josh Duhamel was on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the show featured a clip of Josh performing at his wedding. In the clip, you will also see some Pierz Freedom Fest performers too! If you aren't familiar with the band and lead singer, it's The Fabulous Armadillos and Chris Hawkey!

That is a pretty cool moment! I would say it's probably in the top-5 moments for the band, number 1, in my mind, would have to be playing in the rain at Pierz Freedom Fest last year! If you missed the show last year, before Trace Adkins took the stage there was some rain and wind that moved through that interrupted the band, but they made the best of it, they played a short set in the rain, with the drummer playing under a tarp.

Joining The Fabulous Armadillos this year at Pierz Freedom Fest will be headliner Kip Moore and Jo Dee Messina!

Speaking of Pierz Freedom Fest, today is also the last day you can get your tickets to the show for the lowest possible price! Right now general admission tickets are selling for $50, but that will go up after today so hurry up, July 15th will be here before you know it!

You can click the link above for online tickets or you can stop at any of these area businesses to get your tickets to the show!

Red's Auto - Pierz

Bootleggers Bar - Pierz

Farmers & Merchants Bank Pierz

Frostys Bar Pierz

Speedway - Genola

Red Rooster Bar - Genola

Johnny C's Sports Bar - Little Falls

Scotties Log Bar - Royalton

See the full interview between Jimmy Fallon and Josh Duhamel below!

