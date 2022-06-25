Rapids River Days Wrap Up With Food Fest Saturday [PHOTOS]

SAUK RAPIDS -- The 19th annual Rapids River Days celebration has nearly reached its conclusion.

The final event of the weekend, Food Fest, runs until 8:00 p.m. Saturday night at Sauk Rapids Municipal Park and boasts dozens of food options at 25 different trucks, arts and crafts vendors, live music, and a beer tent.

The fun in Sauk Rapids kicked off Thursday with the crowning of this year’s royalty, followed by the parade on Friday and the 11th annual Tanner’s Team Foundation 5K and 1K Walk/Run Saturday morning.

