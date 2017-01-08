A Look Back: KOBK News for January-February 1917, Steele County

Steve Groening presents the KOBK news for January-February 1917. On topic are the celebrations surrounding the return of Steele County’s Company I from Mexico, a report on the absentee rate at rural schools, and the fate of a proposed packing plant intended for Owatonna.

New episodes featuring Rice and Steele county history are posted to the KDHL YouTube channel and kdhlradio.com each Sunday at noon, with information courtesy of the Rice and Steele county historical societies. You also can find previous episodes of A Look Back and AM Minnesota and Will Jerry Eat It?, as well as other videos, on the KDHL YouTube channel. Subscribe and follow KDHL on YouTube to stay up-to-date on our newest shows!

If you have a topic you'd like to know more about, let us know! Email tamara.gruhot@townsquaremedia.com and we'll pass your requests to the historical societies to consider for presentation.