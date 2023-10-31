A Gigantic Comet With Horns Is Soaring Towards Earth

THE DEVIL'S COMET IS COMING

A massive comet is going to be passing Earth; enough to possibly light us up as it passes. The comet is known as 'The Devil's Comet' and although it's difficult to say exactly when it will be passing by, it's expected to cross our path in April of 2024.

Get our free mobile app

12P/PONS-BROOKS

The comet is officially called 12P/Pons-Brooks but is called The Devil's Comet because of the formation of two horns that are made up of ice and gases. It is supposedly unusually bright compared to many other comets, and people will be able to see it with binoculars and even the naked eye.

Perseid Meteor Shower NASA via Getty Images loading...

WHERE DO THE HORNS COME FROM?

According to an article by abcnews, as comets get closer to the sun, they typically get warmer and brighter. The ice turns to gas and pulls on the dust, which forms the tail associated with comets. This comet is particularly active and has been getting brighter and brighter, and because of the ice and gases spewing from its cold volcano, we are hoping that 'the horns' will be visible at least to those with professional photographic equipment. I didn't realize that comets had volcanoes on them, and where was I when they were talking about 'cold volcanoes' in science class? It is one of only 20 cold volcano comets that scientists know about.

HOW BIG IS BIG?

How large is this comet? To put the size of this comet into perspective, it is twice the size of Mount Everest, according to an article by Fox News.

If you want to see the Devil's Comet, you should probably mark your calendar to watch for it, as the news will probably be focused on the solar eclipse that will be happening at about the same time. They say that during the eclipse when the sky is dark, might be the perfect time to search the skies for this bright spectacular.

These 50 US Cities are Crawling with Bed Bugs Every year the pest control gurus at Orkin put together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States. Which areas do you travel to that you should take extra care to watch out for these blood-sucking insects? Let's countdown to the most bed-bug-riddled city in the United States. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn