Toby Keith Won’t Soon Be Forgotten At This Minnesota Bar

Toby Keith passed away on Monday at the age of 62, and many Minnesotans are remembering Toby in different ways. One Minnesota bar shares a special bond with the Country artist, and they put out a nice tribute to the Big Dog Daddy yesterday.

The 1029 bar in Northeast Minneapolis has a soft spot for Toby Keith, it was a bar that he often stopped by when he was in town, and the bar took a moment yesterday to share a touching post in honor of Toby Keith.

Keith first mentioned The 1029 back in August of 2008. He was performing at the Minnesota State Fair, and while he was performing he "gave a hearty shout-out to the 1029 Bar" according to this concert review from the Pioneer Press.

It appears that Toby stopped at The 1029 whenever he got the chance when he was in Minnesota, specifically the Twin Cities for a show. One person even shared his Toby Keith story that involved The 1029 and another Minnesota artist, GB Leighton.

Jay Michael commented on a 1029 post that he got the chance to hang with Toby and invited him out to The 1029, and Toby accepted. How cool is that story?

Makes you wonder how the two of them connected at Bunkers during a GB Leighton show, but it's still an awesome story.

The owner of The 1029 Bar, Scott Fossella, shared some of his memories of Toby coming into his place yesterday on KSTP. My biggest takeaway from what Scott had to say, you can watch it below, was that Toby was a humble guy and didn't seem to be too big for anyone or any bar.

