St. Cloud Residents Are Just 3 & A Half Hours From This Ultimate Dive Bar

Looking for some summer fun this summer? Why not just get away from everything, and take off towards Northern Minnesota this summer and stop by Deer Lake Charlie's? Deer Lake Charlie's is 80 years in the making and is still a family-run seasonal stop for those looking for a beverage in Northern MN.

The bar itself was hauled across Deer Lake according to the online visitors guide. A cabin was hauled across a frozen Deer Lake in 1941 and set up as a bar. The original owner, Myron Carlson, who was also the uncle to the current owner Gail Blackmer, went off to war during World War II, and while Myron was gone his father Charlie took over.

It wasn't long after Myron got back home from World War II, that the more familiar barn was set up to house dances.

That barn still stands and is what people will see when they arrive to Deer Lake Charlie's on Minnesota Highway 1 in Itasca County.

Deer Lake Charlie's website describes itself online as:

Perched along State Highway 1 between Effie and Togo, Deer Lake Charlie's is located in one of northern Minnesota's most beautiful areas. There are several lakes within 5 miles of our RV Sites and Tavern. Bring the boat and stop for a Beer!! We are an old-fashioned set-up bar; Bring your favorite Bottle of Booze and we will provide the rest!

If you are looking for a place you probably won't forget, especially with just how cool the remaining building is, you can only stop by and grab a beverage of pizza from early-May to mid-October from Noon to 10pm.

