82nd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Kicks Off Friday

STURGIS -- Hundreds of thousands of Harley riders will be descending on western South Dakota this weekend.

The 82nd annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially kicks off this Friday and runs for 10 days through August 14th.

Friday's events include a parade and a welcome speech from the mayor.

Other special events planned include a pub crawl, 5K, poker tournament, and a beard and mustache contest.

There's also a lot of live music concerts on the schedule including Uncle Kracker, Tesla, Travis Tritt, Aaron Lewis, and Jon Pardi.

Last year over 555,000 people attended the motorcycle rally. Their biggest attendance ever was more than 700,000 people who showed up for their 75th-anniversary celebration back in 2015.