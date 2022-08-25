8 Great Hiking Trails Around Minnesota

Soon, whether we like it or not, the Fall colors will be in full force and it's great to get outside and hike around and check out what nature has to offer.

There are so many walking/hiking trails around the state. There are 67 state parks. That's quite a lot, not complaining at all. But if you'd like to get out and get some exercise without feeling like you are just exercising, this is the way to do it... walking/hiking trails.

According to Only in Your State, there are a lot of trails that are a "must see and hike" in Minnesota. We will go over a few.

One of the best parks, and I can say that because I have been there several times is Gooseberry Falls. First, there are a lot of easy hiking trails that the whole family can do. Some are longer than others, but for the most part, they are pretty easy, with a lot of places to stop and enjoy the scenery with a ton of waterfalls.

While you are in that area of the state, there are a few more trails that you should check out.

Barrier Falls Overlook Trail. This one is right around 2 miles of trails and is near Grand Marais, which was also considered as the best "small town" in Minnesota.

High Falls Trail. This one is about a mile long, near Grand Portage. Might as well take in some of the BWCA too.

Tettegouche Lake Overlook Trail. I am so amazed at the amount of places that I have never been in the state that I have lived most of my life. This trail is just under 2 miles, and is near Silver Bay which is just North of Duluth on Lake Superior.

Also on Lake Superior (it's a big lake) is the Oberg Mountain Loop. This one does include a lot of climbing, however, so just be aware of that.

If you heading to Duluth, and would like to see more than you normally do just hanging out in the town, (there is a lot to do there) enjoy a trail that's basically right in town. It's the Congdon Park Trail. Yes, Congdon, like the mansion. There are a lot of wooden bridges involved in this hike. Probably a lot of photo opportunities too.

If you are inclined to head to the other side of the state where the St. Croix River is located along with Taylor's Falls, there is the River Trail in Wild River State Park. There are several trails involved so there is something for every level of hiker. From easy to more challenging.

Kings Bluff Trail- Great Bluffs. This one is a bit longer at almost 4 miles of trails, so if you are ambitious, this might be for you. Located near Winona.

This list didn't even touch on all of the options that there are here in Minnesota. So, get out and take advantage. And as they say- Explore Minnesota!