742 Plans Job Fair For Thursday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area School District 742 is holding a job fair on Thursday, September 28th, to fill several paraeducator positions.

Paraeducators help special education teachers with different tasks in the classroom. They work with small groups of students under the supervision of the special education teacher.

Starting pay is $18 per hour, with paid training provided.

The job fair runs at Apollo High School on Thursday, September 28th, from 4 until 7 p.m.

Onsite interviews will be available, or you can apply online by clicking here.

