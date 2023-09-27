742 Plans Job Fair For Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The St. Cloud Area School District 742 is holding a job fair on Thursday, September 28th, to fill several paraeducator positions.
Get our free mobile app
Paraeducators help special education teachers with different tasks in the classroom. They work with small groups of students under the supervision of the special education teacher.
Starting pay is $18 per hour, with paid training provided.
The job fair runs at Apollo High School on Thursday, September 28th, from 4 until 7 p.m.
Onsite interviews will be available, or you can apply online by clicking here.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Catholic Charities Food Shelf Adds Huge Freezer
- Take a Sneak Peek at the Legends Bar And Grill Remodel
- Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota Ready For a Full Year