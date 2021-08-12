7 Ways to Save Money at the Minnesota State Fair

The great Minnesota get-together, or as they are calling it this year, the great Minnesota get "back" together. Either way, the fair is a fun time. So much people watching, so much food, most of it bad for you, but it's just once a year, so indulge. And SO many ways to SPEND a lot of money.

Here are some ways that you can enjoy everything the fair has to offer and save a few bucks too.

SAVE ON ENTRANCE FEES

You can order your tickets ahead of the fair before the 25th of August. By doing that, you save about $3 off of an adult ticket, and you can use it any day that you choose during the 12 days of the fair. Order online at mnstatefair.org. There are also discounts on other things too like Mighty Midway and Kidway ride and game tickets, and Blue Ribbon Bargain books. Those are also discounted ahead of time through the 25th of August.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT DAYS

There are a few days during the fair where you can get some extra discounts. Opening day, save a buck. $14 for adults (13-64) $11 for seniors (65+) and kids (5-12) when purchased at the gate. Monday, August 30th and Thursday, September 2 are Senior Days. Save again as seniors (65+) are admitted for just $11 if you purchase tickets at the gate. Military Appreciation Day is Tuesday the 31st. If you are active military, you and your family can save on ticket admission too. This also goes for retired and veteran military and their spouses. Tickets are just $11 if purchased at the gate. You will need to show your military ID. If you are bringing kids to the fair, you might want to make plans for Wednesday, September 1 and also Labor Day, the last day of the fair. Those days are Kids Days. Kids (5-12) tickets are just $11 at the gate. There are also some vendors around the fair that will offer specials during those days too. So look for the signs and save even more money.

MIGHTY MIDWAY & KIDWAY SPECIALS

Some special pricing will be offered every weekday on rides and games at the Mighty Midway and Kidway. There are also all day specials on certain days. The first day- August 26th, August 30th, September 1 and Monday, September 6th (Labor Day). And remember the "Early Bird" specials offered until 1pm omn Friday, August 27th, August 31, September 2 and September 3.

BLUE RIBBON BARGAIN BOOK

This book is sponsored by the Minnesota Lottery. What is it? It's a book that has 100 different coupons to get you savings of at least 30% on food, merchandise and attractions throughout the fair. They can be used any of the 12 days of the fair. Where can you get one? Just go to the fair website, and you can get one for about $5. They are also available at ticket stops around at participating Cub Food locations. You can also get one during the fair. Stop into the State FairWear Gift Shops and Bargain Book and State Fair Poster Carts. Right on the fairgrounds. This is a "while supplies last" so if you really want one, get one before the fair to make sure.

GUIDE TO DEALS, DRAWINGS AND GIVEAWAYS

You can print out a guide for all the discounts, giveaways and drawings that will happen throughout the fair. Bring this with you and take advantage of any and all the deals you like.

FREE ENTERTAINMENT & ATTRACTIONS

There are several shows and attractions all around the fair that you can take in for free. There are 900 shows with 100 performers involved. There are nightly fireworks displays, a parade everyday at 2pm. And SO MUCH MORE! You can get a list of daily schedules and activities at any of the informations booths around the fair, or at mnstatefair.org.

FREE INFORMATIONS AND GUEST SERVICES

Save money on parking by using the shuttle- park and ride at over 30 twin cities metro locations.

Free trolley rides, but those are more fun too. Those are at the North end of the fairgrounds. The state fair map will help you out with that.

Information booths throughout the fairgrounds. Those are stocked with most everything that you would need and might forget during your day(s) at the fair.

There are even some "Relax and Recharge" stations. Those are located at the East and West ends of the fairgrounds. There are several charging stations for your cell phone located at throughout the fairgrounds too.

For any and all information regarding the fair, your go-to website is mnstatefair.org.

