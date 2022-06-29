4th of July Cookouts Up 11%
ST CLOUD -- If you’re grilling out this weekend, be prepared to pay more.
The Wells Fargo July Fourth Food Inflation Report, which analyzed the most popular food categories, shows an 11% increase in food costs.
From the national survey, Wells Fargo found
- A 12% increase in the price of hot dogs
- Chicken wing retail prices are up 34%
- Chicken breasts are up 24%
- Beer prices are up 25%
- Soda is up 13%
- Bread or buns are up 12%
How much does a Barbeque in St. Cloud cost?
To find out, WJON staff made a list of items for a 4th of July Barbeque for ten people, and then set out to a random grocery store. The result – expect to spend $84.22 plus tax, or roughly $8.50 per person.
Our list included
- 2 packages of hot dogs - $10.98 or $5.49 per package (2)
- 12 Brats - $11.98 or $5.99 per package (2)
- 2 bags of potato chips - $9.58 or $4.79 per bag (2)
- 24 buns - $15.96 or $3.99 per bag (4)
- 2 lbs of Potato Salad – $9.98 or $4.99 per pound
- 2 lbs grapes - $6.58 or $3.29 per pound
- One watermelon - $6.99
- Lemonade - $5.29
- Ketchup - $3.99
- Mustard - $2.89