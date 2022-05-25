Scheels in St. Cloud Hosting First Annual “Grill Fest” June 10th

Summer is almost here, but grilling season has already begun! The team at Scheels in St. Cloud is going to help us get the grills fired up for the season at their first annual Grill Fest.

They will be filling the parking lot outside their store at Crossroads Center with grilling vendors, and have grilling experts on hand making food, hosting seminars, and of course providing samples.

Those grill masters will be showcasing some of the great grills Scheels offers in store. Here is a list of what they'll be making.

On the Pit Boss grill:

cinnamon rolls,

cookies

House of Pizza pizza

On the Traeger grill:

mini kabobs,

pork loin/with COKE

On the OONI grill:

Homemade pizza

On the Kamado Joe grill:

Lasagna

Viking Coke will also be on-site offering samples of Coke-based sauces and recipes to make at home. Come hungry, that's a lot of great stuff to try.

Other things going on for the event include demonstrations and Q&A sessions on seasonings, rubs, smoking meats, and making grilled pies.

The event is happening June 10th from 4 pm - 8 pm outside of Scheels at the Crossroads Mall in St. Cloud. For all the event information, check out the Facebook event page.

