4-Year-Old Receives Sherburne County Life Saving Award

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A four-year-old has been honored for his quick thinking by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Joel Brott presented Asher Milless with the Life Saving Award for his actions in helping save his mother's life during a medical emergency.

On the afternoon of November 20th, Rachel Milless was at her home in Orrock Township when she suddenly collapsed in her kitchen. Her husband Tyler was traveling out of state for work when he got a call from his mother. His mother had just gotten a call from Asher who said Rachel was down in the kitchen, blinking her eyes but unable to speak. Tyler called 911 and told Asher to unlock the front door of their home so paramedics could get in.

Asher was also able to hook up Rachel’s nebulizer and get it working.

Paramedics arrived, stabilized Rachel, and took her to the hospital.

She had been sick with pneumonia and influenza A which had gotten so bad that her organs were starting to shut down.

Doctors told the family that if Asher hadn’t done what he did, Rachel likely wouldn’t be alive today.

