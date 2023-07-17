3rd Annual ‘Community Floats Event’ Happening At Lake George This Thursday!

HOT SUMMERS DESERVE COOL DRINKS

Do you love summer? Do you love rootbeer floats? Do you love the combination of both on a warm summer day? If so, you are in luck.

ROOTBEER FLOATS!

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office, along with Sam's Club, and Bad Habit Brewing of St. Joe, will be holding the 3rd Annual Community Float Events on Thursday, July 20th, 2023 from 6 pm until 8 pm at Lake George Park in St. Cloud. The location of the event is:

Lake George Park

1101 7th Street South

St. Cloud, MN.

FREE EVENT AT LAKE GEORGE

This is a FREE event for everyone to enjoy.

The event is being hosted by local Comedian Adrian Washington. Head on over to the park at 6 pm. and get a free rootbeer float for you, and everyone in your family! It's a great way to meet some of our local law enforcement and just get outside to enjoy some sunshine lakeside. If you feel like it, bring a picnic basket and a blanket and just enjoy the walking paths around Lake George, the wildlife that often appears in various locations, like ducks and geese, and even swans.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is inviting you to come out and have a nice cold rootbeer float on a hot summer evening.

SUMMERTIME BY GEORGE!

Don't forget that there are many, many wonderful events that take place at Lake George and you can check them out. Wednesday, July 19th, 2023 you can also head down to Lake George to see Janell Kendall and The Perfect Storm perform at Summertime By George!

