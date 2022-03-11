38 SR-R DECA Students Advance to International Competition

SAUK RAPIDS -- The business and marketing students at Sauk Rapids-Rice are having a good spring.

Josh Bauer is the advisor of the DECA program, which recently competed at the state meet.

We are extremely large this year, it's been a lot of fun. We took 98 kids down to the Hyatt in downtown Minneapolis and competed against nearly 2,000 students from around the state. Our students performed really well. We had 60 kids in the finals, which is nearly 60 percent. I have never ever been that high. We have 38 of them qualify for the international competition.

Bauer says in order to go to the international competition the students had to finish in the top four in their event.

The 38 students will compete in 21 separate events in late April in Atlanta.

DECA stands for Distributive Education Clubs of America. It focuses on leadership and communication skills. The students' projects include things like 20-page research projects and business plans, and case studies that need to be solved.