Member of Boogaloo Bois Sentenced to Prison

MINNEAPOLIS -- A member of the Boogaloo Bois has been sentenced to three years in prison for conspiring to help Hamas.

Thirty-one-year-old Michael Solomon of New Brighton and another man, Benjamin Teeter, met with a confidential informant, whom they believed was a member of Hamas, in June of 2020.

Soloman and his friend proposed assisting the group as a means to further the goals of the Boogaloo Bois. They proposed providing them with manufacturing suppressors, untraceable guns, and fully automatic guns for Hamas.

He plead guilty back in May.