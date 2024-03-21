SCTCC Baseball Update

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL

TUESDAY MARCH 19Th

SCTCC CYCLONES 21 MN. WEST CTC BLUEJAYS 3

The Cyclones out hit the BlueJays twelve to eight, including four home runs and two doubles and aided by ten walks. The Cyclones had three big innings, they put up nine runs in the second, four in the third and five in the fifth inning. Righty sophomore Brooks Asche from MACCRAY HS threw four innings to earn the win. he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty freshman Sam Nistler from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw the final inning to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. He went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Kinnick Christensen from State Center, Iowa, went 2-for-4 with a a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Alejandro Diaz from Sapulpa, Oklahoma went 2-for-3 with two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a trio of runs. Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit twice by a pitch, had one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Blaine Fischer from BBE High School went 1-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Elian Mezquita went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Max Reis from Beatrice, Nebraska went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored one run.

The starting pitcher for the Bluejays was Ian Scherbring, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits, nine runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Kaeden Wilhite threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up one hit, six runs, five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Hiroyuki Ishiguro threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Collins threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout.

The Bluejays offense was led by Marte Fernando, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Corbin Lawrence went 2-for-3 with a home run. Karuta Endo went 1-for-2 with a double and Nicolas Espitia went 1-for-2 with a double. Joe Zhu went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Axell Espina went 1-for-3.

SCTCC CYCLONES 21 MN. WEST CTC BLUE JAYS 11

The Cyclones out hit the Blue Jays fourteen to eleven, including four home runs, two triples and three doubles and they were aided by eleven walks. The Cyclones had a pair of big innings, they put six runs in both the third and the fourth innings. The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty freshman Elian Mezquita from St. Cloud Apollo High School. He threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs, three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty sophomore Carson Reeve from PEM High School threw 3 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by third baseman Griffin Dosan from Rock Ridge High School. He went 3-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Left fielder Jake Ince from Aitkin High School went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. First baseman Landon Janzen from Aitkin High School went 2-for-5 with a home run and a double for one RBI. Second baseman Cayden Hansen went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned three walks, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Right fielder Sam Holthaus went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned two walks, two stolen bases and he scored three runs. DH Alejandro Diaz went 2-for-6 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Center fielder Will VanBeck from BBE High School went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Catcher Reece Berberich from Thompson, ND went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Shortstop Brock Woitalla earned one walk, he was hit twice by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The Bluejays starting pitcher was Robert Reyes, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, nine runs, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Axell Espinoza threw 1 1/3 inning, he gave up four hits, seven runs, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Zhu threw three innings, he gave up five hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Bluejays offense was led by Fernando Marte, he went 1-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Baruta Edno went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored two runs. Joe Zhu went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Triston Sauerbrei went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Corwin Laurence went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday March 29th

(1:00/3:00). @ ROCK RIDGE

STCC CYCLONES vs. MN NORTH COLLEGE HIBBING CARDINALS

Saturday March 30th

(11:00/1:00) @ ROCK RIDGE

STCC CYCLONES vs. MN NORTH COLLEGE HIBBING CARDINALS