30 Years Ago We Were Freezing Cold in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With the very warm temperatures we've been experiencing this week here in central Minnesota it may be hard to believe but we were freezing cold on this date 30 years ago.

The National Weather Service says the temperature dipped down to 32 degrees on this date in 1993.

It still stands as St. Cloud's latest-ever freezing temperature.

By the way, the normal low for St. Cloud for this time of the year is 51 degrees.

