3 National Acts Announced for New 2 Day St. Cloud Festival

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Three national artists have been announced for a new two-day festival coming to St. Cloud this summer.

Celebrate Minnesota 2023 will be held on August 11th and 12th at Whitney Park.

Organizers say rapper Lecrae along with Christian singer-songwriters Chris Tomlin and Christine D'Clario will all be here.

Spokeswoman Dawn Zimmerman says, besides the music, they are creating an event with something for all ages.

We have action sports with BMX and motocross, a full kids' fest area, a car show, and more.

Celebrate Minnesota will also have sports clinics and food vendors.

There will also be a community resource area where attendees can connect with local nonprofits.

Zimmerman says the community-wide effort is meant to connect, serve and impact the lives of the people in the community.

What if all the people of God in this community came together to show that love? What would that look like? And that's really what's fueling this festival. We want people to feel loved.

A committee of between 120 and 150 people is working on putting on the event. They say they'll need up to 1,000 volunteers that weekend.