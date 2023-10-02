2nd Annual Flannel Fest at The Ledge this Saturday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Put on your best flannel shirt and head to Waite Park this Saturday.

The Ledge Amphitheater is hosting its second annual Ledgetober Flannel Fest. The event starts at 2:00 p.m. and runs until 7:00 p.m.

Free beer samples start at 2:30 p.m. from Third Street Brewhouse, Backshed Brewing, Sunken Ship Brewing, Pantown Brewery, and Hayes Pour House.

Waite Park Facility Event Supervisor Meredith Lyon says they are making some adjustments to the event now in its second year.

One of the things we learned we wanted to grow, we wanted to add on, and we wanted to add more space. We are making the event a little bit earlier, we went a little later last year and with fall you never know how the weather is.

Lyon says they will have some warming areas if it is cooler.

She says they've also decided to have two bands this year with Pandemic and Rockstar Bob's Rockshow, after getting feedback from people last year saying they wanted more music.

There will also be food trucks, games, and craft vendors on site. They also plan to have a grand prize valued at over $600.

It is a 21 and older event.

Tickets are $17.50 each.

