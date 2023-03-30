2023 Ledge Amphitheatre Concert Series

READY SET GO!

The Ledge Amphitheatre in Waite Park has really been bringing us some amazing shows over the past couple of years, and this year will be no exception. Just take a look at the lineup so far that's coming to our next of the woods.

What a way to kick off the year. The legendary Dwight Yoakam, a Multi-Grammy Award winner with 21 nominations, has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. Team Dwight up with the man with the golden voice. If you've never heard Aaron Lewis sing, you're in for a treat. He's probably one of the best singers I've ever heard.

Two country powerhouses back to back are sure to bring country lovers through central Minnesota to their feet. Tracy Lawrence has sold more than 13 Million albums and experienced success having 18 number-one hits in country music. Gary Allan has always worked outside the lines of country music, and has been touring for over 25 years with some unbelievable hits everyone is sure to be singing along with.

BARENAKED LADIES WITH DEL AMITRI & SEMISONIC JUNE 9TH 2023

Two-time Grammy nominees and 8-time JUNO winners, this Toronto-based band is bringing their 7th almost annual, expansive Last Summer On Earth 2023 American Tour to The Ledge. Bringing along two amazing groups to round out the night.

You'll be hearing the sounds of rock and folk music when you come to this fantastic show in July. The Revivalists are an 8-piece band, and The Head & The Heart is an American Indie Folk Band.

I saw Grand Funk Railroad not too long ago, and it's hard to believe these guys have been rocking since 1969. Their vocals and music are just as relevant and amazing as they were back in the day. You won't want to miss these American legends.

With hits like 'Listen To The Music,' you won't be able to just listen. You'll be singing along with every hit. The Doobie Brothers are celebrating their 50th Anniversary, so you can be sure they'll be bringing the house down when they make their stop in Waite Park in August.

Whether its classical music, pop, or rock, you get it all when Lindsey comes to town. Lindsey is a violinist, songwriter, and dancer that brings the house down with her amazing and unique talent.

My kids are in heaven. They've already got their tickets to see their favorite bands take central Minnesota by storm. If you like heavy, heavy, heavy metal, you'll love this show.

It's another amazing country music lineup with some of country musics' brightest & biggest country stars.

To get tickets to any of the events above, you can click on the name of the group or artist, and it will take you directly to the ticketing page. Enjoy 2023 at The Ledge!

