2020 Minnesota Vikings Schedule Ranked 18th Toughest
The NFL is planning for a full 2020-2021 season, and the Minnesota Vikings opponents give them the 18th toughest schedule.
The Atlanta Falcons have been rated as having the toughest schedule in the league this year. The Indianapolis Colts are said to have the easiest.
The Green Bay Packers schedule comes in as the 15th toughest.
According to Las Vegas oddsmakers, the 2020 Minnesota Vikings are the favorites to win the NFC North title, and are among the top-10 teams favored to win the Super Bowl in 2021.
2020 Minnesota Vikings Opponents
Vikings Home Games
- Green Bay Packers
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
- Dallas Cowboys
Vikings Road Games
- Green Bay Packers
- Chicago Bears
- Detroit Lions
- Houston Texans
- Indianapolis Colts
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
The NFL seems determined on playing a full 2020-2021 schedule, but that obviously hangs on how the coronavirus unfold this fall. Just this week several players of both the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans tested positive for COVID-19.
If things all work out as planned, the Vikings will open the regular season against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 13th.