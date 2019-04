ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State Huskies are alone at the top of the NCHC standing after Saturday's 3-1 over the #5 University of North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

SCSU opened the scoring early in the 2nd period when Robby Jackson buried one to put the Huskies up 1-0.

The second and third goals on the evening both came from Mikey Essiymont .

UND would add a tally late in the period but it was not enough.

SCSU Freshman goaltender David Hrenak stopped 33 of 34 shots.