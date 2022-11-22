Traveling for Thanksgiving? According to AAA, they predict,

54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving.

Their prediction would make it the "third busiest for Thanksgiving travel", but that dates only back to 2000, when they first started tracking traveling. However, if by traveling means driving for you this Thanksgiving. Get ready for congestion on the roads, because they also report,

Nearly 49 million people are expected to travel by car.

Blurred Tail Lights And Traffic On Motorway Caracarafoto/Getty Stock/ThinkStock loading...

Obviously, that's for the whole country, but we know how crazy the roads can get in Minnesota when traveling on the weekends, especially during lake season. Thanksgiving holiday, I can imagine, won't be much better, maybe even worse.

With all that said, I can imagine you're wondering...when should I actually hit the road then? AAA gives their thoughts on that as well. Here is a break down of the two best times each day to travel or worst times.

Best & Worst Times to Travel before or on Thanksgiving Day (by car) *or vehicle if we want to get technical

Wednesday, November 23: before 8am is the Best Time to hit the road. But like MANY of us who have to work the day before Thanksgiving, AAA says after 8pm is also a good travel time. Worst times on this day between 11am and 8pm.

before 8am is the to hit the road. But like MANY of us who have to work the day before Thanksgiving, AAA says after 8pm is also a good travel time. on this day between 11am and 8pm. Thursday, November 24 (Thanksgiving Day): before 11am or after 6pm are the Best Times to hit the roads. Worst times are between 11am and 3pm

Now for traveling back after Thanksgiving day here is a break down of,

Best & Worst Times to Travel after Thanksgiving Day (by car) * or vehicle if we want to get technical

Friday, November 25 (Black Friday): Best Times for driving are before 11am and after 8pm. Worst times are between 4pm and 8pm.

for driving are before 11am and after 8pm. are between 4pm and 8pm. Saturday, November 26 (Small Business Saturday) : Best Times for driving are before 2pm or after 8pm. Worst times are between 4pm and 8pm.

: for driving are before 2pm or after 8pm. are between 4pm and 8pm. Sunday, November 27: Best times to drive are before 11am and after 8pm. Worst times are between 4pm and 8pm

Regardless if you are driving, flying, walking or just staying put...have a Happy Thanksgiving, get there safely and...

Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash loading...

.

