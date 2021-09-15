14 Ridiculous Bad Google Reviews of the MN Renaissance Festival

Minnesota Renaissance Festival

If these bad Google reviews are anything to go by, not everyone gets their jollies at the Minnesota's Renaissance Festival.

The Minnesota Ren Fest -- hailed as the largest Renaissance Festival in the country -- is currently underway. Attracting as many as 300,000 visitors in years past, thousands of attendees flood the Shakopee festival grounds between August and October for a jovial day of jesters, jugglers, jousts and more. Where else can you watch knights fight on horseback, people eat fire or swallow swords or lie on a bed of nails, ladies belly dancing and more? If you're lucky, you might even get a wink (or more) from a hussy! While the Minnesota Renaissance Festival has become an event tantamount to the Minnesota State Fair, not everyone shares a love or appreciation for the medieval festival, if reviews online are anything to go by.

Get our free mobile app

Here are some of the best (or is it worst?) laughably bad Google reviews left for the Minnesota Renaissance Festival:

14 Ridiculous Bad Google Reviews of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival

10 Hilariously Bad Google Reviews of Minnesota Landmarks

LOOK: Oldest Disneyland Rides From 1955 to Today

Stacker, set out to compile a definitive list of every Disneyland attraction you can enjoy today and ranked them by their age. Using real-time data from Touring Plans, Disney archives, and historical news releases and reviews, our list starts with exciting recent park additions and stretches back to the oldest opening-day classics. This list focuses on the original Disneyland Park, so you will not see any rides from its neighboring California Adventure located just across the promenade. Read on to discover the oldest Disneyland rides you can still ride today.
Filed Under: Bad Google Reviews, fair, Medieval, minnesota, Renaissance Festival
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top