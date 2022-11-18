14th Annual Give To the Max Day Raises $34-Million

UNDATED (WJON News) - The spirit of giving was in full force Thursday.

Tens of thousands of donors gave more than $34-million to over 6,400 Minnesota organizations during the 14th annual Give to the Max Day.

This year's giving total came up just shy of last year's all-time record of $34.3-million.

GiveMN also awarded more than $100,000 in prize grants to Minnesota nonprofits and schools throughout the day. This year's grand prize Super-Sized Golden Ticket provided a $10,000 boost to the Minnesota State Horticultural Society based in Roseville.

GiveMN.org is online and available year-round as a hub for generosity in Minnesota. Donors may create a free account to set up monthly gifts and set up fundraisers for their favorite causes.