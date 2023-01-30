BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A 13-year-old took first place and won a pickup on Saturday at the Brainerd Jaycee's Ice Fishing Extravaganza.

Organizers say at about 1:53 p.m. 13-year-old Zac Padrnos of Hutchinson was fishing in about 50 feet of water when he felt a hit and he reeled in the fish of a lifetime. His winning fish was a 9.45-pound walleye. The next largest walleye was 5.67 lbs.

Padrnos had his choice of taking either a Ford F150 or a GMC Canyon, he chose the Ford.

Preliminary estimates indicate that nearly 12,000 people were in attendance for the tournament on Saturday. They came from across the country including New York, California, and Tennessee. A few contestants also flew in from Australia and France.