$100K Scratch off Winner in Monticello
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Someone playing a scratch-off game from the Minnesota State Lottery struck it big recently.
Lottery officials say there was a winning $100,000 prize won playing the game Power Shot Multiplier.
The ticket was purchased on Thursday at the Broadway Kwik Trip store in Monticello.
Tickets for the game cost $5 each to play.
The top prize for the game is $100,000 and there are a total of six top prizes available.
Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.
