On the outside, this house looks like a normal Victorian style house. But on the inside, it looks like something that Ozzy Osbourne would live in... except for the size. Obviously he would have something much bigger. But I'm talking about the very Goth décor. It almost looks like a castle.

This house is located just East of the Minnesota border in Hudson, Wisconsin. It's listed for $1.1 Million. According to the listing it's currently licensed as an AirBnB. But it could easily be changed over to a single family dwelling. But I think it would be great to be left as an AirBnB. It would be perfect for those "themed" type weekend getaways. If you are into that sort of thing. Or, if you have kids that would like to have the "castle" type weekend. Or, if you are just into Goth, maybe a wedding. Remember those themed weddings that used to be featured on TLC?

You have to check out the "blood red" bedroom. This would be an interesting place to sleep. Strange vibe.

Could you even sleep in this room? I have my doubts as to if I would be able to or not.

How about a black or blackish bathroom. I mean, it doesn't have to be all bright and cheery. Maybe dark, dank and depressing is more your vibe? No judgement.

And at the holidays, they put up some "festive" décor. Check out the tree... it was all decorated for the season. See? Festive!

It's not all goth and black. The kitchen is actually quite bright... for this house. And there is an above ground pool included.

This house also has a great theatre room and several other amenities. You can check out the entire listing along with several other pictures of the home on their Zillow listing.

