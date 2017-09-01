Twins Edge White Sox 5-4 on Kepler Hit-by-Pitch

The Twins came from behind to beat the White Sox 5-4 Thursday at Target Field. Max Kepler was hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the 9th inning to plate the winning run. Eddie Rosario singled in the tying run prior to that in the 9th.

Bartolo Colon started the game for the Twins and thew 5 innings with 10 hits and 3 earned runs allowed with 8 strikeouts. Matt Belisle allowed a run in the 9th inning but picked up the win in relief. Eddie Rosario had 2 hits and 1 RBI and Max Kepler drove in 2.

The Twins hold a 1 1/2 game lead on the Angles and 2 1/2 games over the Orioles. The Twins start a 3-game series at home against Kansas City tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Right hander Dillon Gee will start on the mound for the Twins.