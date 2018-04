Tech, Apollo and Sauk Rapids Post Home Wins

High School Football Results:

Section 6-5-A

Tech 62, Monticello 6

(Tech will play at 2nd seeded Rogers at 2pm Saturday)

Sauk Rapids-Rice 24, Osseo 12

(Sauk Rapids will play at top seeded Elk River at 3pm Saturday)

Section 8-4-A

Apollo 33, Little Falls 8

(Apollo will play at top seeded Rocori at 2pm Saturday)

Detroit Lakes 41, Willmar 40

Section 8-5-A

Bemidji 26, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Section 6-3-A

New London-Spicer 28, Cathedral 21

Albany 22, Montevideo 6

Section 6-4-A

Big Lake 35, Foley 7