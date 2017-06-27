Tech’s Kaczor Commits to NDSU

St. Cloud Tech soon-to-be senior James Kaczor verbally committed yesterday on twitter to play college football starting in the 2018-2019 season at North Dakota State. The 6'1 senior played both slot receiver and safety for Tech last season and is expected to play safety at NDSU.

Kaczor's teammate and fellow senior Brevyn Spann-Ford verabally committed earlier this month with the University of Minnesota. Spann-Ford has been a receiver for Tech but could play tight end at the next level.