Tech Football Stays Unbeaten with 26-19 Win at Alexandria [AUDIO]

The 8th ranked Tech football team stayed unbeaten with a 26-19 win at 6th ranked Alexandria last night. Both team entered the game unbeaten at 7-0. Tech led 13-0 after the first quarter after a pair of Chris Backes to Brevin Spann-Ford touchdowns. The Tigers led 13-7 at halftime and at the end of 3 quarters.

Alexandria took a 16-13 lead in the 4th quarter on a touchdown run from Jaran Roste. The Tigers responded with a 5-yard touchdown run from Chris Backes with under 3 minutes remaining. Tigers forced a fumble from Roste on the next possession. The Tigers cashed in with a 15-yard touchdown run from Backes.

Backes finished with 128 yards rushing with 2 touchdowns and 168 yards passing with 2 touchdowns. Brevin Spann-Ford had 7 catches for 108 yards and 2 scores for the Tigers.