St. John’s Football Routs Gustavus

The St. John's football team routed Gustavus in St. Peter 56-10 today. The Johnnies rolled up 437 yards of total offense led by Ben Alvord with 221 yards and 3 touchdowns. Evan Clark led the Johnnies with 4 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Both Matt Miller and Will Gillach had TD receptions for St. John's. Gillach, Adam Essler, Zach Sundly, Dusty Krueger each had rushing scored for the Johnnies. Krueger scored twice on the ground.

St. John's improves to 7-1 and will host Hamline November 5th in their last home game of the season.