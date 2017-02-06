St. John’s Leads Nation in Division III Football Attendance

St. John's led the nation in Division III college football attendance for the 15th time for the last 16 years in 2016. The Johnnies averaged 7,787 fans per game with a six-game total of 46,719 fans. UW-Whitewater finished 2nd but averaged approximately 2,000 less fans per game than St. John's with 5,718. Concordia-Moorhead was 2nd in the MIAC in attendance averaging 4,951 per game.

The Johnnies finished the season with a 10-2 record and a loss to UW-Oshkosh in the 2nd round of the NCAA Division III tournament.