Johnnie Football Routs Hamline 42-6

The St. John's football team has won 5 games in a row after routing Hamline 42-6 in Collegeville today. Dusty Krueger ran for 97 yards and 3 touchdowns and had a 34 yard touchdown reception for the Johnnies. Both Jackson Erdmann and Ben Alvord saw time at quarterback. Alvord threw for 77 yards and ran for 94 and a touchdown and Erdmann threw for 139 yards and a touchdown for the Johnnies.

Tommy Auger had 5 catches for 95 yards for SJU. St. John's improve 8-1 overall and 6-1 in the MIAC. St. John's will close the regular season at Concordia-Moorhead next Saturday at 1pm.