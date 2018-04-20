Sports Notes; Local Basketball Players Get Honored

St. Cloud Cathedral's Michael Schaefer has been selected to the 2nd team on the Minnesota Senior All State team. Schaefer led the Crusaders to back to back Class AA state tournaments including a 3rd place finish this season. He averaged 24 points and 12 rebounds a game in senior year. He'll play college basketball at Augustana. St. Cloud Tech's Brevyn Spann-Ford was selected to the 3rd team. He'll play college football at the University of Minnesota.

St. Cloud State has hired a new assistant men's basketball coach. Casey Bruggeman joins Matt Reimer's staff. He was an assistant coach most recently at the University of Mary.

Former St. Cloud State goaltender Charlie Lindgren has been named to the roster of the Team USA for the upcoming IIHF World Championships. Games will be played in Denmark next month.

Sartell baseball opens their season tonight at 5:30pm against Little Falls at St. John's University.