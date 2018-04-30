Spann-Ford to Wear #88; Waynes Option Picked up

St. Cloud Tech's Brevyn Spann-Ford will wear #88 for the Gopher Football team starting next season according to his twitter account. It is unclear whether Spann-Ford will red-shirt or not his first year.

Getty Images

The Vikings have picked up the 5th year option on cornerback Trae Waynes. Waynes was selected with the 11th overall pick in the first round in 2011. Waynes has been a starter for the last 2 seasons. He had 5 interceptions and 35 passes defensed and had 72 tackles in 2017.

St. Cloud State offensive lineman Bryce Johnson signed as an undrafted free agent with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. Johnson was named to the Third Team by Don Hansen for the first time and earned First Team All-NSIC selection as an offensive lineman last season. Johnson played in and started all 11 games between left tackle and right guard.