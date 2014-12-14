Huskies Women Basketball Upsets Northern

ST. CLOUD -- The SCSU women's basketball team handed #3 Northern State their first loss of the season in a 62-54 win on Saturday.

The Huskies came back from a poor first half in which they shot only 5-26 from the field and trailed 26-19 at intermission.

SCSU surged in the second half, scoring 43 points - 17 by the game's leading scorer, Lexy Petermann.

Chelsea Nooker scored 11 points and Kyli Van Klei added 10 to boost the victory.