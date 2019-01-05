SCSU Claims Third Straight National Duals Title

The No. 2 ranked St. Cloud State University Wrestling team continued their tradition of dominating at the mat this weekend.

They successfully defended their title at the 2019 NWCA Division II National Duals in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday and Saturday.

St. Cloud State won the title in 2012, 2013, 2017, 2018, and now 2019. They placed second in 2016 and third in 2015 and 2011.

The Huskies opened the tournament with a big win over Seton Hall University, 38-3 on Friday morning.

In the quarterfinal round they took down fellow NSIC member, No. 21 Upper Iowa University 27-12.

St. Cloud State had its closest match of the weekend against the No. 1 ranked University of Nebraska-Kearney. On Saturday morning they took down the Lopers 22-15. The win secured them another trip to the title game.

On Saturday afternoon the Huskies took down No. 3 ranked Notre Dame-Ohio easily, beating them 35-6 in the championship.

SCSU improves to 11-0, with a 2-0 NSIC record on the season. They will return to action on Saturday, Jan. 12th when they take on the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.