SCSU’s Prow, Lindgren Up For Top College Hockey Player Award [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud State men's hockey team is in the midst of another successful season as one of the nation's top ranked teams and two of its players have been nominated for the Hobey Baker Award .

Ethan Prow , a senior defenseman from Sauk Rapids, and Charlie Lindgren , a junior goalie from Lakeville, have been nominated for the annual award given to the nation's top college hockey player.

Charlie Lindgren. (Photo: Isaac Schweer, WJON)

"It's an honor," Lindgren says. "It's also a team nominee [because] I couldn't be there without the team in front of me."

"A lot of the time the guys in the locker room and Chuck (Lindgren), since he's also nominated, they've been helping me out," Prow says. "It's kind of a team award as well and it's a tremendous honor."

Head Coach Bob Motzko says he's seen Lindgren get better and more confident each game, giving the Huskies a chance to win every time he's in goal.

"Coaches pick starters, #1 goalies develop and evolve -- and that's what we have in Charlie," Motzko says. "He's evolved into a superior goaltender and he can put a team on his back."

Ethan Prow. (Photo: Isaac Schweer, WJON)

"The way that [Lindgren's] helped this team out, getting to 20-plus wins already this season, he's a tremendous competitor, a great guy, and a great teammate," Prow says.

Prow has been named team captain for the past two years and Motzko says his work ethic sets the tone for the entire team.

"He's the complete package," Motzko says. "There's been a handful of games this year when we needed a play and he's come up with a big time play to spark our team and bring us to a win."

"Ethan's been big for us and he's a great guy in the dressing room -- he's our captain and he's having a terrific year, so I'm definitely happy for him," Lindgren says.

You can vote for Lindgren and Prow an unlimited number of times on the Hobey Baker Award website . Playoffs for the Huskies begin on March 11th. Follow their season here .

The #3 SCSU Huskies are 23-6-1 this season with six games left in the regular season. We highlighted the team's success in this video story.