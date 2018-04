MINNEAPOLIS - The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team is advancing to the championship game of the 2016 NCHC Frozen Faceoff after a 4-2 victory over Denver on Friday night.

The Huskies had goals from Joey Benik, David Morley, Mikey Eyssimont and Jimmy Schuldt. Charlie Lindgren made 17 saves for SCSU.

The Huskies will play Minnesota Duluth at 7:38 p.m. Saturday at Target Center. UMD advanced after a 4-2 win over North Dakota in the other semifinal game